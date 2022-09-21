Haval Jolion scores five stars in crash test.

Haval Jolion received a flawless five-star safety rating in the ANCAP crash test.

SUV received scores of 90% for protecting adult occupants and 84% for child passengers.

Jolion’s Pakistani partner, Sazgar Engineering, announced that it will start assembling Jolion domestically.

Advertisement

In the ANCAP crash test, Haval Jolion received a flawless five-star safety rating.

The SUV received scores of 90% for protecting adult occupants, 84% for protecting kid passengers, 64% for protecting vulnerable road users, and 92% for safety assist features.

Haval Jolion has attracted favorable attention from analysts and buyers thanks to its high score.

Carla Hoorweg, CEO of ANCAP, supported this hypothesis while discussing the safety characteristics of the SUV.

While Jolion’s performance in the chest and leg protection was rated as “Adequate” and “Marginal,” respectively, it performed well in the full-width frontal test and the oblique pole test.

Advertisement

Overall, the SUV passed the key body part test with a “Good” rating.

Jolion received a five-star safety rating since it never received a score lower than “Marginal” in any test, regardless of the subject matter.

Details

A tiny crossover SUV, the Jolion competes with SUVs like the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and others.

Its front wheels receive 147 horsepower and 220 Nm of torque from a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that is mated to a 7-speed DCT automated transmission.

Advertisement

Numerous driver assistance systems, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, collision warning, stability and traction control, autonomous braking, six airbags, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a contemporary infotainment system, and other contemporary features are among the many modern features of the car.

Early this year, Haval’s Pakistani partner, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL), announced that it will start assembling Jolion domestically at a discount.

Haval Jolion is currently available for Rs. 6,020,000, despite the fact that little is known regarding its local manufacturing, reservations, or delivery schedule.

However, the cost would likely rise once Jolion is available at dealerships all over Pakistan.

Advertisement

Also Read Honda HR-V scores five stars in crash test Honda HR-V scored highly in the ASEAN NCAP crash test. Overall score...