Hi Speed Infinity 150 2022 Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Known as Zongshen Infinity 150, Hi-Speed Infinity is a 150cc Chinese motorcycle.

A 149.5cc OHV dual spark air-cooled engine with 5-speed transmission power the Hi-Speed Infinity motorcycle, producing 11.4 horsepower.

Hi Speed Infinity 150 2022 Price in Pakistan

Hi Speed Infinity 150 is currently available in Pakistan for PKR 255,000.

Hi Speed Infinity 150 2022 Specs

Model Hi Speed 150 Engine 4-Stroke OHV Air Cooled Bore & Stroke 62.0 x 49.5 mm Starting Kick and Self Start Final Drive Roller Chain Transmission 5-speed Dimension(LxWxH) 1950mm Seat Height 764 mm Ground Clearance 132 mm Petrol Capacity 15 Liters (Reserve: 2 Liters) Tire at Front 2.50 – 17 Tire at Back 2.50 – 17 Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Back Swing Arm Spring Frame Wet Type Multi-Plate Dry Weight 160kg Official Rates Rs. 255,000

