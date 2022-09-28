Hi Speed Infinity 150 2022 Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Honda CB 150F Price in Pakistan & specs
Honda CB 150F is a part of Honda's broad CB series. This...
Known as Zongshen Infinity 150, Hi-Speed Infinity is a 150cc Chinese motorcycle.
A 149.5cc OHV dual spark air-cooled engine with 5-speed transmission power the Hi-Speed Infinity motorcycle, producing 11.4 horsepower.
Hi Speed Infinity 150 is currently available in Pakistan for PKR 255,000.
|Model
|Hi Speed 150
|Engine
|4-Stroke OHV Air Cooled
|Bore & Stroke
|62.0 x 49.5 mm
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Final Drive
|Roller Chain
|Transmission
|5-speed
