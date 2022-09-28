Advertisement
Hi Speed Infinity 150 2022 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Hi Speed Infinity 150 2022 Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Known as Zongshen Infinity 150, Hi-Speed Infinity is a 150cc Chinese motorcycle.

A 149.5cc OHV dual spark air-cooled engine with 5-speed transmission power the Hi-Speed Infinity motorcycle, producing 11.4 horsepower.

Hi Speed Infinity 150 2022 Price in Pakistan

Hi Speed Infinity 150 is currently available in Pakistan for PKR 255,000.

Hi Speed Infinity 150 2022 Specs

ModelHi Speed 150
Engine4-Stroke OHV Air Cooled
Bore & Stroke62.0 x 49.5 mm
StartingKick and Self Start
Final DriveRoller Chain
Transmission5-speed
Dimension(LxWxH)1950mm
Seat Height764 mm
Ground Clearance132 mm
Petrol Capacity15 Liters (Reserve: 2 Liters)
Tire at Front2.50 – 17
Tire at Back2.50 – 17
Suspension FrontTelescopic Fork
Suspension BackSwing Arm Spring
FrameWet Type Multi-Plate
Dry Weight160kg
Official RatesRs. 255,000

 

Next Story