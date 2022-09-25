Advertisement
Edition: English
Honda CD 70 2022 price in Pakistan & detailed specs.

  • Honda CD 70 has been the most well-liked motorbike since its introduction in the 1980s.
  • Atlas Honda is renowned for offering high-quality motorbikes at relatively competitive prices.
  • The motorcycle has the highest resale value in its category
The newest Honda CD 70 2022 has been unveiled by Atlas Honda with a brand-new sticker. In comparison to rivals, the Honda CD 70 2022 Price in Pakistan is quite affordable.

According to the firm, the motorcycle has a total of 101 engine and frame design revisions. Aside from the new adhesive sticker, the motorcycle still has the same appearance.

Due to its strength, dependable engine, and simple maintenance, the Honda CD 70 has been the most well-liked motorbike since its introduction in the 1980s.

The motorbike has the highest resale value in its category, which Pakistanis regard highly when purchasing any kind of vehicle.

Honda CD 70 2022 price in Pakistan

The cost of the most recent Honda CD 70 model in Pakistan is Rs. 116,500. Given that Atlas Honda is renowned for offering high-quality motorbikes at relatively competitive prices, the motorcycle has a sizable client following in Pakistan.

ModelPrice (PKR)
HONDA CD 70 Rs. 116,500
HONDA CD 70 DreamRs. 124,500
Honda CD 70

Since there was no serious competition for the two-wheeler when the Honda CD 70 was originally produced in 1984 by Atlas Honda, the motorcycle was innovative for its time.

Vespa, which was a common method of transportation at the time, was utterly destroyed by the bike, which ultimately dominated the market.

This was made possible by the Honda CD 70’s durable engine and ability to use little fuel.

Since the manufacturer has modified the two-engine wheeler multiple times and it now complies with Euro II standards, it is the top pick for many consumers searching for a cheap yet dependable vehicle to help them through their daily life.

Over the years, the Honda CD 70 has also had a number of other alterations, such as new carburetors, rear signals, seats, headlights, etc.

The Honda CD 70 has proven to be a lifetime investment that, with regular maintenance by the owner, keeps running for generations.

If you ever run into any issues, the components are readily available everywhere you go and the majority of mechanics are familiar with working on motorcycles.

Honda CD 70 Colors

Black and Red are the two available color options for the Honda CD 70.

Honda CD 70 Specs

Engine4-Stroke OHC Air Cooled
Displacement72 cm3
Bore & Stroke47.0 x 41.4 mm
Compression Ratio8.8:1
ClutchMultiple Wet Plates
Transmission4 Speed Constant Mesh
StartingKick Start
FrameBackbone Type
Dimension(LxWxH)1897 x 751 x 1014 mm
Ground Clearance136 mm
Petrol Capacity8.5 Liters (Reserve: 1.0 Liter)
Tire at Front2.25 – 17 (4 PR)
Tire at Back2.50 – 17 (4 PR)
Dry Weight82kg

 

