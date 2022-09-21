Honda HR-V scores five stars in crash test.

Honda HR-V scored highly in the ASEAN NCAP crash test.

Overall score of 81.38 points is largely attributable to Honda Sensing safety measures.

First-row seating scores range from “Good” to “Adequate” in all locations.

A pristine five-star safety rating was awarded to the 2022 Honda HR-V in the ASEAN NCAP crash test.

In the categories of Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), Child Occupant Protection (COP), Safety Assist (SA), and Motorcyclist Safety (MS), the SUV received a score of 35.00, 17.81, 18.57, and 10.00 respectively

According to NCAP, the SUV’s overall score of 81.38 points is largely attributable to Honda Sensing safety measures.

According to the research, first-row seating scores range from “Good” to “Adequate” in all locations, but second-row sitting only receives a “Marginal” rating for safety.

Honda was praised for its performance by MIROS Director-General Dr. Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim, who added:

“We are pleased that Honda is one the vehicle manufacturers that consistently ensuring their models to have both passive and active safety technologies. Apart from increasing the safety level for the vehicle occupants, Honda has also made the initiative to equip their SUVs with technologies that are able to avoid collisions with vulnerable road users.”

Details

At the 2022 Pakistan Auto Show (PAS), Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) first teased the HR-V.

The small crossover SUV will face competition from models like the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, MG HS, and Haval Jolion.

One of the following engines will be available for the HR-V in Pakistan:

A turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 179 hp and 240 Nm of torque;

A normally aspirated (NA) 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 119 hp and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

Both engines use a CVT automatic transmission to drive only the front wheels.

According to reports, the HR-V will be equipped with the newest Honda Sensing capabilities, such as lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, autonomous braking, and traffic sign reading.

The HR-official V’s release date and pricing have not yet been disclosed by Honda.

However, rumors circulating in the market claim that the launch will happen in a few weeks and will cost Rs. 7.5 million.

