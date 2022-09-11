How to Check Rs 25000 prize bond list 2022? Draw # 7 | Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Rs 25000 Prize Bond Draw No. 7 was held in Faisalabad on Monday, September 12, 2022.

1st prize of the 25000 premium Rs. prize bond of value PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while the second prize of the 25000 premium prize bond of amount Rs. is awarded to lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 25000 premium prize bond is given to winners of the amount Rs. /- each.

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize Rs 25000 premium Faisalabad 12-09-2022 30,000,000PKR 10,000,000 PKR 300,000 PKR How to Check Rs 25000 prize bond list 2022? DRAW OF Rs.25000/- Denomination Premium Prize Bonds (Registered) HELD AT FAISALABAD