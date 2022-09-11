How to Check Rs 25000 prize bond list 2022? Draw # 7 | Faisalabad

Advertisement
FAISALABAD: Rs 25000 Prize Bond Draw No. 7 was held in Faisalabad on Monday, September 12, 2022.
1st prize of the 25000 premium Rs. prize bond of value PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while the second prize of the 25000 premium prize bond of amount Rs. is awarded to lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 25000 premium prize bond is given to winners of the amount Rs. /- each.
|Bond Worth
|City
|Date
|First Prize
|Second Prize
|Third Prize
|Rs 25000 premium
|Faisalabad
|12-09-2022
|30,000,000PKR
|10,000,000 PKR
|300,000 PKR
How to Check Rs 25000 prize bond list 2022?
DRAW OF Rs.25000/- Denomination Premium Prize Bonds (Registered) HELD AT FAISALABADDraw No. 7th Series: Common Draw Date: 12/09/2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------AdvertisementFirst Prize of Rs. 30,000,000/- 299365 572908 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------AdvertisementSecond Prize of Rs.10,000,000/- Each 043561 330259 365917 570872 863682Advertisement---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7TH DRAW OF RS. 25,000/- DENOMINATION PREMIUM PRIZE BONDS (REGISTERED) HELD ON 12-09-2022 AT SBP BSC FAISALABAD (700 Prizes of Rs.300,000/- Each)Advertisement001798 077093 152037 226910 323242 402652 490178 551119 650599 737935 793173 875338 954968 004976 077414 152282 227479 324679 407988 491912 552815 653719 738274 793612 878991 955204 008469 077870 152347 231525 324831 409936 492274 555656 654274 740282 794667 879547 957068 008888 081216 153011 232485 325979 410200 497037 557065 654313 741267 796811 879668 957206 009535 081248 153503 233473 326647 412892 497048 557815 655884 741934 798230 881677 957258Advertisement012011 083000 156285 234288 327371 414184 497743 559735 656347 743138 799254 886166 957507 013108 083668 157246 239860 328116 416758 498127 561489 656594 744637 802172 886512 957848 013131 083820 160719 242987 328820 418003 498396 565548 659914 745492 805201 887350 958792 013134 084081 161676 245431 328836 418468 499419 568056 665708 747744 808168 893692 962027 014205 085828 162302 247442 329529 419352 500605 568369 667156 748006 809435 894129 963487 014515 090157 166560 248285 329805 419647 501028 572009 667555 750000 811015 896572 963538Advertisement016829 090775 168799 255745 334290 421452 502972 572942 668090 750451 813848 897910 963568 020340 093726 169173 255841 338739 422271 507139 573022 673124 752340 814139 898204 963628 020514 094387 170038 256575 338859 422809 507334 574643 673623 753334 814873 898852 966120 020729 097728 171118 259400 338949 423453 515406 574657 674253 753726 816015 900755 966240 020928 099976 172258 260214 338999 423981 516765 574892 677769 754095 816026 901633 966395 021136 100465 175161 261309 339893 426136 517715 577579 681922 754156 816269 901899 967184Advertisement021226 101752 177317 263012 340471 430489 518147 578898 682175 754942 817039 903952 971404 022294 102320 178931 264235 342433 430620 519586 579061 682604 754964 817089 905082 972297 024137 102340 180471 268457 343340 433458 519596 580387 686035 755576 819200 905653 976880 025619 103187 180496 268719 343569 433730 521218 581034 686277 755579 819653 909699 977764 025976 104108 180772 268965 343587 436894 521799 581652 687349 755767 821768 912945 980104 026526 104414 181714 269272 344139 437635 522586 583702 687853 755873 823369 914141 980888Advertisement029398 105447 183718 274629 344599 439053 523312 584006 688118 758178 823977 914147 981267 031139 105467 184828 274722 344749 439117 523688 587234 688756 758346 825012 914680 981348 031867 107064 185964 281415 345279 440520 523769 590747 689845 759111 826388 916097 983003 033478 107673 186521 284431 346126 441971 524026 593672 691927 762655 828669 916745 983417 033536 107897 188221 285745 347442 444834 524053 593889 695348 763462 831540 916888 983918 035219 108467 188418 287362 347676 446330 524194 600781 696793 763982 836180 918108 984122Advertisement038661 109133 193635 287474 348766 447145 524322 600785 697433 765184 836505 918665 986394 040091 111305 196152 288493 349985 449780 525988 602662 699214 766412 837344 921679 987048 040824 111395 196719 288523 356029 450240 526092 602764 699546 767515 838202 924868 987914 040896 111985 198544 290292 358412 450267 527131 602775 701528 767799 838710 926792 988638 043789 114087 198589 290504 358481 452248 527559 603431 703931 768664 841195 928092 988789 045449 114363 201215 290865 358891 453433 528423 603676 705488 770223 841921 928672 989088Advertisement045797 118347 201479 293121 359023 454000 528433 603988 705568 773295 844609 929761 989128 047600 118939 203281 295472 359515 454447 529875 604158 708599 773648 848106 931907 992904 049474 122021 203738 297068 360850 457991 531668 604919 711159 773727 848528 933166 996498 050929 122296 204608 298651 370559 458144 532012 610553 712459 774420 849712 936788 997644 051003 125014 205115 298693 371390 458205 532300 612391 712504 779375 849796 937265 997854 052021 128041 211375 299044 374310 463482 532998 618773 713669 779608 849958 938041 xxxxxxAdvertisement053453 128268 211541 300389 374454 468026 533050 619073 714497 780029 850385 938537 xxxxxx 053821 129545 213223 301157 376890 469972 533430 620389 715877 780155 850669 939334 xxxxxx 055622 129550 213421 302820 378969 473824 535892 622005 719211 781088 852005 940854 xxxxxx 058309 131719 213575 303039 382934 473984 536021 625172 719417 782301 853788 941889 xxxxxx 059005 131781 214702 304607 383666 477889 539115 627006 722815 782304 853984 943312 xxxxxx 059273 135466 215868 308039 384308 478354 540582 627385 722999 783233 860862 944319 xxxxxxAdvertisement060488 136800 219341 308655 384473 478391 540687 638366 726432 783950 861349 946529 xxxxxx 065439 138281 221039 312549 385326 480315 540892 642192 727071 784484 863643 947310 xxxxxx 069723 140754 221567 315430 387549 481169 541812 644082 728339 784674 864163 950263 xxxxxx 072898 142600 222159 316884 389029 483611 542315 645934 728674 786952 866917 950488 xxxxxx 072967 145948 222893 321380 389213 483712 542577 645984 728984 787171 867389 951381 xxxxxx 072982 146473 222936 321999 391001 484409 545674 646474 733448 788618 870054 952020 xxxxxxAdvertisement074403 147004 225537 322139 393913 485148 548917 646641 733493 788873 872355 952128 xxxxxx 076819 150913 226897 323019 396855 485246 549337 646774 734300 792307 874725 953538 xxxxxxAdvertisement
