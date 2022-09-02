IPRI, Rasanah hold webinar on Pak-Saudi relations

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute in collaboration with Rasanah International Institute for Iranian Studies held a webinar to discuss Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations, a statement said.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Iran, Osama Al Sanoussi; former Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudia Javed Hafeez; Advisor to Rasanah and former ambassador of Saudia to Pakistan Dr Ali Awadh Asseri; and IPRI Research Fellow Dr Khurram Abbas were among the speakers.

The session titled, “Understanding Political Developments in Pakistan and the Future of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Relations” deliberated over the changing dynamics in the region, and its impact on Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations.

The speakers indulged in a close introspection as to what factors are influencing the erstwhile cordiality, and the challenges that both the brotherly states confront in the new era.

Advertisement

The Saudi panel threw light on the Iranian nuclear ambition and its consequences on the security paradigm of the region.

The Taliban 2.0 rule in Kabul was also highlighted, where the participants stressed the need for an inclusive broad based government in the Southwest Asian state.

It was pointed out that the events in the 21st century have had an impact on bilateral relations, such as the Arab Spring, emergence of Daesh and other non-state actors, along with wars in Syria and Yemen.

The speakers said that the bilateral relationship enjoyed a special status but things are changing. The threat perception too has changed and the relationship is changing too. They underscored the need for mutual consultations to rewrite a new engagement.

One of the challenges in the relationship is the emergence of young and futuristic leadership in Saudi monarchy.

“The old warmth may be missing. The old diplomacy was focused on ideology, the concept of Ummah, but now it will all be driven by regional interests,” it was observed.

Advertisement

The speakers said that another challenge is how to increase economic collaboration.

Ali Awadh of Rasanah praised Pakistan’s foreign policy and said that Riyadh must supplement Pakistan’s economy at a time when it is impacted by the changing situation in Afghanistan.