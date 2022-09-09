MoU inked to donate Mortein Coils to flood victims

KARACHI: Reckitt and Carrefour have teamed up to donate Rs2 million worth of Mortein Coils to the flood victims of Pakistan, a statement said.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society will be the trusted channel that will be conducting on-ground facilitation of the donations provided by Reckitt, it added.

Reckitt Chief Executive Officer Kashan Hasan said Reckitt believes that the access to high quality hygiene, health and nutrition is a universal right.

“Operating in Pakistan for 70 years, it is our responsibility to provide in whatever capacity we can during these tough times,” he added.

“By donating Mortein Coils as part of one of our activities for flood relief, we hope to reduce further catastrophe with the prevention of vector-borne diseases,” Hasan said.

Carrefour Country Manager Umer Lodhi that the company is grateful to be of service towards this cause and team up with Reckitt as it will save many more lives.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society, which provides emergency medical and relief services for Pakistanis, has been chosen for the responsibility of getting this aid to the people.

The organisation is already working tirelessly on a flood relief mission to all affected areas. The team members are currently dispersing aid to those in need in the hardest hit areas.

Red Crescent Secretary General Pakistan Dr Adeel Nawaz acknowledged the trust of Reckitt and Carrefour for giving the responsibility. “We will make sure we execute it with diligence, as always.”

To execute the mission smoothly Reckitt and Carrefour have joined hands. They initiated and formalised this partnership at a signing ceremony on September 6, 2022.

The partnership between all organisations is a means to urge everyone to do their part as the nation needs whatever support it can get.

Reckitt, in collaboration with Carrefour, has taken this action in hopes of reducing any other catastrophe with the prevention of the harmful virus by keeping vector-borne diseases away.

In light of the current flooding crisis, Mortein has recommitted itself to its “Dengue Ab Nahi” mission by providing Mortein Coils to the communities and areas most at risk of a dengue outbreak.

This will guarantee that those affected by this crisis have easy access to effective mosquito repellents to safeguard themselves and their family against the spread of the dengue virus.

The dengue epidemic has been ravaging Pakistan for years, with over 52,000 confirmed cases in 2021 and hundreds of fatalities. Since there is no vaccine for dengue, the only option for treatment is prevention otherwise, millions of people will continue to be at risk every time this occurs.

Reckitt has always been diligent about spreading awareness of dengue as well as being a part of community-driven projects for the betterment of Pakistan.