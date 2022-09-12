Pakistan Army, district authorities created barrier around the Dadu Grid Station to save it from flooding

The Pakistan Army and Dadu district authorities created a barrier around the Dadu Grid Station on Monday to protect it from floods, according to sources.

Floods caused by a record monsoon and glacier melt in Pakistan’s north have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,391.

On Sunday, sudden flooding posed a new concern in Sindh, as floodwaters approached the Dadu Grid Station, which distributes electricity to millions of residents in the area.

Authorities rushed to construct a barrier near the building in order to prevent water from entering it. According to reports, flooding within the power station would have caused power outages, electrocution, and damage to the country’s energy infrastructure.

The Pakistan Army Engineers Corps built a 2.4-kilometer berm around the grid station to protect it from flooding.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the potential threat to the 500-KV grid station in Dadu on Sunday and urged officials to use all available resources to defend the electrical grid.

“For uninterrupted power supply, the protection of grid station is necessary,” he said.

Dadu District Commissioner Syed Murtaza Ali Shah said “90% of the Dadu district is inundated, Dadu town is still under threat. We are trying to protect it.”

He went on to say that the government had donated all of the necessary machinery and materials to construct a dike.

The Indus Route is submerged at least three spots in Dadu district, with traffic delayed for weeks, while Pakistan’s other highway connecting the north and south has also been severely damaged by flood waters.

“All the other floods hit parts of the country are going in (to) rehabilitation phase, but we are still on our toes until and unless these flood waters, hill torrents … finally pass,” Shah said.

Floodwaters from Manchar Lake overwhelmed Mian Yaar Mohammad Kalhoro in the Dadu district on Monday. Many additional settlements are in danger of being flooded.

Authorities intend to fracture the Indus Highway in order to enable water to flow and prevent flooding in Dadu.

Pakistan estimates the damage at $30 billion, and both the government and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have blamed climate change for the flooding, harsh weather, and subsequent devastation.

