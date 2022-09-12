Advertisement
Pakistan will participate in 19th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit

Pakistan will participate in 19th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit
  • Pakistan will participate in the 19th China-ASEAN Expo and Business and Investment Summit.
  • The event will be held in Nanning, China’s capital of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.
  • The activities will highlight the new successes and highlights of the two sides’ economic and trade cooperation.
Pakistan will participate in the 19th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit, which will be held in Nanning, China’s capital of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, from September 16 to 19.

Read more: Imran submits reply in Contempt of ECP and CEC case

According to a senior official, the relevant authorities have finished all arrangements in this regard. During the expo, Pakistani businessmen and entrepreneurs will display handicrafts, furniture, auto parts, gem stones, carpets, sports products, agricultural machinery, and surgical instruments.

The activities will highlight the new successes and highlights of the two sides’ economic and trade cooperation, with a focus on sharing new RCEP prospects and collaboratively promoting version 3.0 of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area. This year’s show will have many sections on new energy vehicles, culture and tourism, healthcare, and cross-border e-commerce for the first time, covering an area of 102,000 square metres.

During the expo, there will be 21 high-level discussions and more than 80 economic and trade promotion activities.

For the past 13 years, China has been ASEAN’s largest commercial partner. During the first seven months of this year, their commerce with each other increased 13.1% year on year to $544.9 billion, accounting for 15% of China’s overall international trade. By the end of July, bilateral investment between China and ASEAN had surpassed $340 billion, while Chinese enterprises’ turnover from project contracts in ASEAN countries had surpassed $380 billion.

