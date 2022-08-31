ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday increased the prices of petroleum products, Bol News reported.

According to a statement, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs2.07 per litre. The price of diesel has been increased by Rs 2.99.

The price of petrol has increased from Rs233.91 to Rs238.98/litre, while the price of diesel has increased from Rs244.44 to Rs247.43/litre.

The price of kerosene has been increased by Rs10.92 per litre and will be available at Rs210.32 per litre, while light speed diesel (LSD) has been increased by Rs9.72 per litre and will be available at Rs201.54 per litre. The prices will be applicable from September 1, 2022.

Govt has revised the petroleum products’ prices. pic.twitter.com/jKvkf8dJl5 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) August 31, 2022

The government was expected to announce a reduction in prices for petroleum products. According to market reviews and analysis, the government was set to announce Rs20 per lite decrease in prices.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) prepares a summary which is forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for approval and then it is sent to the PM Office for final approval. The prices are calculated on the basis of a formula considering the prices in the international market. Earlier, federal government increased the petrol price by Rs6.72 per litre for the rest of August 2022.

