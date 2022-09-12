PM Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan values its long-standing constructive relations with France

Pakistan values its long-standing constructive relations with France, both bilaterally and within the context of the European Union.

According to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan values its long-standing constructive relations with France, both bilaterally and within the context of the European Union.

He was speaking with Nicolas Galey, the French Republic’s Ambassador to Pakistan, who paid him a visit in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister emphasised the widespread devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan, as well as the government’s reaction to the catastrophic situation.

He thanked the French President for his solidarity, support, and the dispatch of a relief flight delivering tents, water pumps, and a team of physicians and nurses to flood victims in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the scope and severity of losses were too great for the country to bear alone, and that the international community’s assistance was critical.

He went on to say that, although making a tiny contribution to climate change, Pakistan was among the most vulnerable to its devastation, as evidenced by the recent floods.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underlined Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with France in all areas of mutual interest.

He expressed Pakistan’s eagerness to continue engaging with France in order to strengthen mutually beneficial relations.

