Edition: English
Edition: English

President Dr. Arif Alvi stated that Pakistan must adopt latest technology to boost agricultural productivity

Dr. Arif Alvi

  • President Dr. Arif Alvi spoke at the Youth Forum of Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Pakistan on Biotechnology.
  • He stated that we must work on food security while keeping climate change in mind.
  • According to him, Pakistan’s food grain production is half that of other countries.
President Dr. Arif Alvi has stated that Pakistan must adopt the latest technology to boost agricultural productivity in order to mitigate the effects of climate change.

On Tuesday, he spoke at the Youth Forum of Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Pakistan on Biotechnology in Islamabad. He stated that we must work on food security while keeping climate change in mind.

According to him, Pakistan’s food grain production is half that of other countries. He believes that employing cutting-edge technology to boost agricultural production is unavoidable.

The President stated that the Muslim Ummah will need to modify its mindset in light of global trends.

President Dr. Arif Alvi emphasised the importance of ethical and moral research and development in agriculture, as well as the equitable distribution of its advantages, in order to offer food security to the entire globe without discrimination between rich and poor countries.

He asked the Muslim world to make informed decisions for their people at the appropriate moment.

He claimed that the Muslim world should be the first to absorb and develop new knowledge, as well as to bring innovation to all sectors in order to meet the requirements of future generations.

