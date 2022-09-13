President Dr. Arif Alvi underlined importance of farmer-friendly crop insurance scheme to safeguard farmers

President Arif Alvi underlined the importance of a farmer-friendly crop insurance scheme.

He asked insurance companies to target farmers with land holdings of 12.5 acres or less.

A total of 1.48 million farmers from 27 districts in Punjab were insured through a World Bank loan-based pilot programme.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has underlined the importance of a farmer-friendly crop insurance scheme to safeguard farmers from crop failure and losses caused by man-made or natural disasters.

On Monday, he presided over a meeting on crop insurance in Islamabad, which was attended by Senator Sania Nishtar, Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Khawar Jameel, and senior insurance company officials.

The President stated that extensive efforts should be implemented to mitigate the negative effects of climate change on agriculture.

He asked insurance companies to target farmers in Pakistan with land holdings of 12.5 acres or less while offering insurance products.

The President commended the Punjab government for creating the Punjab Crop Insurance Program, which will offer farmers with yield loss insurance in the event of agricultural failure and crop losses caused by natural disasters.

A total of 1.48 million farmers from 27 districts in Punjab were insured against crop failure through a World Bank loan-based pilot programme, according to the conference.

