Puma’s first metaverse experience with NFT shoes

Puma, revealed the debut of “Black Station.”

It is the first interactive metaverse experience of PUMA.

Black Station will develop into “a dynamic destination to visit.”

Advertisement

One of the top sportswear companies in the world, Puma, revealed the debut of “Black Station,” its first interactive metaverse experience, on September 7 at New York Fashion Week.

According to a press statement from the firm, Black Station will develop into “a dynamic destination to visit,” where Puma customers can interact and connect in an immersive way to enjoy the brand’s NFTs, which are mostly associated with athletic products.

Puma Resurrects Its Creative Path

“Twenty years ago, Black Station was PUMA’s home,” said Adam Petrick, Chief Brand Officer of PUMA. “Black Station allowed PUMA to display its most innovative designs, and that’s why it was reborn.”

We thought it was appropriate to bring Black Station back as a new doorway for digital exploration across fashion, athletic performance, our historical classics, and innovation given the frontiers we are pushing in product design and digital.

Customers can choose from one of three separate portals in a hyper-realistic digital lobby when they first access the website to view rare, never-before-seen sneakers. Additionally, they can create NitroPass passes to obtain NFTs tied to tangible goods that can be redeemed after the Futrograde fair in New York has ended.

Advertisement

Global Creative Director and Head of Innovation at Puma, Heiko Desens, said that the benefits provided by the metaverse allowed Puma’s team of designers to work without constraints to produce unique designs that were just as stunning as the actual items.

“Our design team used a lot of creative license while imagining these shoe designs. The sky is the limit, we told them. We were thus able to tap into their creativity without being constrained by the usual constraints and limits of our shoe production process.

Puma Wants A Piece Of The Metaverse’s Succulent Pie

Although the metaverse offers technological innovation, it should be mentioned that Nike, one of Puma’s primary rivals, has made close to $184 million thanks to its NFTs products. This is a very open invitation to a newly emerging market.

Although early access is still open, minting has been put on hold as the devs look into why Mutant Ape Yacht Club is unable to mint.

The metaverse is actually accessible to all businesses that want to venture outside of the physical realm. Even the major automakers, like Ford Motor Company, have made announcements about filing patents to bring their most popular auto collections into the metaverse.

Advertisement

Also Read Dani Alves joins Mexico’s Pumas on free exchange Brazil safeguard Dani Alves has joined Mexican side Pumas. UNAM on a...