Rupee records sixth consecutive loss

KARACHI: The free-fall in the value of the rupee against the dollar continued on Friday on the back of rising import bill as the government moves for the import of essential food items to meet local demand.

The exchange rate witnessed a loss of Rs2.76 to reach Rs228.18 against the dollar from the previous day’s closing of Rs225.42. The local currency fell to the historic low of Rs239.94 against the dollar on July 28, 2022.

The analysts attributed the continuous decline of the rupee to the destruction of major crops, which is expected to result in the surging imports of the food items.

The exports of food commodities are also likely to take a massive hit which will play a significant role in extending the current account deficit, they added.

The government is likely to revise the gross domestic product (GDP) targets due to the devastating floods which will slow down production in various sectors, against the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) forecast of 3.5 per cent.

Pakistan’s trade deficit also widened in August, after witnessing an ease in the previous month, while the analysts predict a further uptick in imports mainly due to the food items’ imports.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data, the trade deficit clocked-in at $3.53 billion in August, compared with $2.73 billion, showing an increase of 28.89 per cent.

During the month, the imports recorded an increase of 20.84 per cent to $6.03 billion, compared with $4.99 billion during the previous month.

However, the foreign exchange reserves of the country got a boost after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received inflows from the IMF under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) recorded an increase of $1.16 billion, to clock-in at $8.8 billion in the week ended September 2, following the receipt of the $1.16 billion loan tranche from the IMF.

The total liquid forex reserves held by the country stood at $14.5 billion. The net foreign exchange reserves held by the commercial banks amounted to $5.7 billion.

The country’s current account deficit rose 531 per cent to over $17 billion during the fiscal year 2022 due to massive increase in goods import bill. Overall, the current account deficit was $17.4 billion during the fiscal year 2022, compared with $2.8 billion in the fiscal year 2021, depicting an increase of $14.6 billion.

The local currency remained under pressure since the start of the current fiscal year. The rupee lost Rs23.33 or 11.38 per cent from Rs204.85 to dollar on June 30, 2022 to the current level of Rs228.18.

At the open market, the buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at Rs231 and Rs233.5 at 4:30pm PST.

