SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 01 Sep 2022

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 01 Sep 2022

Articles
Advertisement
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 01 Sep 2022

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 01 Sep 2022

Advertisement

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 58.06 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 58.68. Updated on, 01 Sep 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today58.0658.68

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD222224
EuroEUR221224
British PoundGBP260263
UAE DirhamAED62.563
Saudi RiyalSAR6060.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD719.24724.24
Canadian DollarCAD170.45171.8
Australian DollarAUD153.06154.31
Omani RiyalOMR575.71580.21
Japanese YenJPY1.71.75
Malaysian RinggitMYR49.3649.81
Qatari RiyalQAR60.8961.39
Bahrain DinarBHD589.5594
Thai BhatTHB6.096.19
Chinese YuanCNY32.0932.34
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.2528.6
Danish KroneDKK29.7930.14
New Zealand DollarNZD136.48137.68
Singapore DollarSGD158.8160.1
Norwegians KroneNOK22.7323.03
Swedish KronaSEK20.7721.07
Swiss FrancCHF228.71230.46
Indian RupeeINR2.772.85

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story