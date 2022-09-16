SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 16 Sep 2022

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 62.77 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 62.85. Updated on, 16 Sep 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 62.77 62.85

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 240 241 Euro EUR 238 240.3 British Pound GBP 277 279.5 UAE Dirham AED 65.2 65.7 Saudi Riyal SAR 63.1 63.7 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 761.33 766.33 Canadian Dollar CAD 178.7 180.05 Australian Dollar AUD 158.62 159.87 Omani Riyal OMR 610.61 615.11 Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.7 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 51.92 52.37 Qatari Riyal QAR 64.58 65.08 Bahrain Dinar BHD 625.14 629.64 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 33.76 34.01 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.48 29.83 Danish Krone DKK 31.58 31.93 New Zealand Dollar NZD 141.35 142.55 Singapore Dollar SGD 167.26 168.56 Norwegians Krone NOK 23.29 23.59 Swedish Krona SEK 21.99 22.29 Swiss Franc CHF 244.54 246.29 Indian Rupee INR 2.96 3.04

