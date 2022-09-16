Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 16 Sep 2022
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 16 Sep 2022

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 16 Sep 2022

Articles
Advertisement
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 16 Sep 2022

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 16 Sep 2022

Advertisement

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 62.77 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 62.85. Updated on, 16 Sep 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today62.7762.85

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD240241
EuroEUR238240.3
British PoundGBP277279.5
UAE DirhamAED65.265.7
Saudi RiyalSAR63.163.7
Kuwaiti DinarKWD761.33766.33
Canadian DollarCAD178.7180.05
Australian DollarAUD158.62159.87
Omani RiyalOMR610.61615.11
Japanese YenJPY1.651.7
Malaysian RinggitMYR51.9252.37
Qatari RiyalQAR64.5865.08
Bahrain DinarBHD625.14629.64
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY33.7634.01
Hong Kong DollarHKD29.4829.83
Danish KroneDKK31.5831.93
New Zealand DollarNZD141.35142.55
Singapore DollarSGD167.26168.56
Norwegians KroneNOK23.2923.59
Swedish KronaSEK21.9922.29
Swiss FrancCHF244.54246.29
Indian RupeeINR2.963.04
Advertisement

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 24th Dec 2022
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 24th Dec 2022
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 24th Dec 2022
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 24th Dec 2022
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 24th Dec 2022
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 24th Dec 2022
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 24th Dec 2022
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 24th Dec 2022
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 24th Dec 2022
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 24th Dec 2022
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 24th Dec 2022
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 24th Dec 2022
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story