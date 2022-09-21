SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 21 Sep 2022

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 63.37 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 63.45. Updated on, 21 Sep 2022
Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|63.37
|63.45
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar
|USD
|242.5
|244.8
|Euro
|EUR
|242.2
|244.6
|British Pound
|GBP
|276.4
|279
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|65.9
|66.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.3
|64.9
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|775.79
|780.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|180.39
|181.74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|160.45
|161.7
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|622.56
|627.06
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.84
|53.29
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|65.85
|66.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|637.47
|641.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.2
|6.3
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|34.21
|24.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.54
|30.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|142.29
|143.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|170.16
|171.46
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|23.35
|23.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|22.16
|22.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|248.09
|249.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.01
|3.09
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.