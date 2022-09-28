SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 28 Sep 2022

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 62.22 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 62.30. Updated on, 28 Sep 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 62.22 62.30

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 232.5 235 Euro EUR 222 224 British Pound GBP 251 254 UAE Dirham AED 62.8 63.4 Saudi Riyal SAR 61.2 61.9 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 770.02 775.02 Canadian Dollar CAD 173.95 175.3 Australian Dollar AUD 154.59 155.84 Omani Riyal OMR 621.33 625.83 Japanese Yen JPY 1.35 1.41 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 51.96 52.41 Qatari Riyal QAR 65.67 66.17 Bahrain Dinar BHD 635.78 640.28 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.45 30.8 Danish Krone DKK 30.94 31.29 New Zealand Dollar NZD 135.45 136.65 Singapore Dollar SGD 166.44 167.74 Norwegians Krone NOK 22.17 22.47 Swedish Krona SEK 21.1 21.4 Swiss Franc CHF 240.92 242.67 Indian Rupee INR 2.93 3.01

