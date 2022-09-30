SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 30 Sep 2022

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 61.65 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 61.79. Updated on, 30 Sep 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 61.65 61.79

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 227 230 Euro EUR 217 219.5 British Pound GBP 242 245 UAE Dirham AED 61.5 62.2 Saudi Riyal SAR 60.3 61 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.98 751.98 Canadian Dollar CAD 169.56 170.91 Australian Dollar AUD 150.71 151.96 Omani Riyal OMR 601.35 605.85 Japanese Yen JPY 1.2 1.25 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.02 50.47 Qatari Riyal QAR 63.61 64.11 Bahrain Dinar BHD 616.8 621.3 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 32.17 32.42 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.5 29.85 Danish Krone DKK 30.14 30.49 New Zealand Dollar NZD 131.98 133.18 Singapore Dollar SGD 161.12 162.42 Norwegians Krone NOK 21.57 21.87 Swedish Krona SEK 20.61 20.91 Swiss Franc CHF 237.22 238.97 Indian Rupee INR 2.84 2.92

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.