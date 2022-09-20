Advertisement
  News
  Business
  • Sindh Govt, World Bank discuss development projects ideas
Sindh Govt, World Bank discuss development projects ideas

Sindh Govt, World Bank discuss development projects ideas

Sindh Govt, World Bank discuss development projects ideas

World Bank board approves $1.49 billion in new funds for Ukraine. credit google

KARACHI: Officials from the Sindh government met the World Bank officials to discuss various development projects ideas in Public Private Partnership (PPP) and opportunities of investment in collaboration with the World Bank, a statement said.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment and PPP projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has presided over a meeting with the representatives of World Bank at his office.

Qamar said that the Sindh government is striving to ensure the provision of necessary facilities to its people and welcome the collaboration of the World Bank in this regard.

Hub leader for PPP of World Bank Moazzam Mekan and Investment Officer Mirza Khurram Baig also attended the meeting along with Director General PPP Projects unit Asad Zamin.

During the meeting, opportunities for collaboration in projects regarding filtration plants for clean drinking water were discussed along with the damages caused to the buildings and houses in the province by the recent rains and floods.

The participants of the meeting discussed providing expertise and financial assistance to save the environmental aspects in new development schemes.

The representatives of the World Bank agreed upon mutual coordination.

