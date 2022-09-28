SSGC commissions new supply line for old city areas

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has commissioned a new gas pipeline to augment supplies and address the low gas pressures issues being faced by the residents of Lyari, Garden and old city areas, a statement said.

SSGC Managing Director Imran Maniar inaugurated the 12-inch diameter pipeline which spans over five kilometers, starting from Mazaar-e-Quaid and concludes at Dhobi Ghaat, with a cost of around Rs150 million.

The members of the distribution department led by Deputy General Manager (Distribution Karachi Central) Abdul Rasheed Laghari were also present who gave a comprehensive briefing to the managing director about the project.

The SSGC managing director congratulated the engineers and technicians of the company for timely accomplishing the project.

This pipeline will bring great comfort to the customers living in old city areas as it will resolve their low gas pressure issues, he added.

