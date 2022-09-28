Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • SSGC commissions new supply line for old city areas
SSGC commissions new supply line for old city areas

SSGC commissions new supply line for old city areas

Articles
Advertisement
SSGC commissions new supply line for old city areas

SSGC announces load management due to technical issue

Advertisement

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has commissioned a new gas pipeline to augment supplies and address the low gas pressures issues being faced by the residents of Lyari, Garden and old city areas, a statement said.

SSGC Managing Director Imran Maniar inaugurated the 12-inch diameter pipeline which spans over five kilometers, starting from Mazaar-e-Quaid and concludes at Dhobi Ghaat, with a cost of around Rs150 million.

The members of the distribution department led by Deputy General Manager (Distribution Karachi Central) Abdul Rasheed Laghari were also present who gave a comprehensive briefing to the managing director about the project.

The SSGC managing director congratulated the engineers and technicians of the company for timely accomplishing the project.

This pipeline will bring great comfort to the customers living in old city areas as it will resolve their low gas pressure issues, he added.

Advertisement
SSGC

SSGC commissions new supply line for old city areas

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 5th Jan 2023
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 5th Jan 2023
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 5th Jan 2023
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 5th Jan 2023
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 5th Jan 2023
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 5th Jan 2023
Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 5th Jan 2023
Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 5th Jan 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 5th Jan 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 5th Jan 2023
Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 5th Jan 2023
Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 5th Jan 2023
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story