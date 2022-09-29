Today’s Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound on, 30th Sept 2022

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on September 30, 2022.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 30th Sept 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 227 230 Euro EUR 217 219.5 British Pound GBP 242 245 UAE Dirham AED 61.5 62.2 Saudi Riyal SAR 60.3 61 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.98 751.98 Canadian Dollar CAD 169.56 170.91 Australian Dollar AUD 150.71 151.96 Omani Riyal OMR 601.35 605.85 Japanese Yen JPY 1.2 1.25 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.02 50.47 Qatari Riyal QAR 63.61 64.11 Bahrain Dinar BHD 616.8 621.3 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 32.17 32.42 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.5 29.85 Danish Krone DKK 30.14 30.49 New Zealand Dollar NZD 131.98 133.18 Singapore Dollar SGD 161.12 162.42 Norwegians Krone NOK 21.57 21.87 Swedish Krona SEK 20.61 20.91 Swiss Franc CHF 237.22 238.97 Indian Rupee INR 2.84 2.92