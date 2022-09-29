Today’s Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound on, 30th Sept 2022

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on September 30, 2022.

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 30th Sept 2022.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD227230
EuroEUR217219.5
British PoundGBP242245
UAE DirhamAED61.562.2
Saudi RiyalSAR60.361
Kuwaiti DinarKWD746.98751.98
Canadian DollarCAD169.56170.91
Australian DollarAUD150.71151.96
Omani RiyalOMR601.35605.85
Japanese YenJPY1.21.25
Malaysian RinggitMYR50.0250.47
Qatari RiyalQAR63.6164.11
Bahrain DinarBHD616.8621.3
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY32.1732.42
Hong Kong DollarHKD29.529.85
Danish KroneDKK30.1430.49
New Zealand DollarNZD131.98133.18
Singapore DollarSGD161.12162.42
Norwegians KroneNOK21.5721.87
Swedish KronaSEK20.6120.91
Swiss FrancCHF237.22238.97
Indian RupeeINR2.842.92
