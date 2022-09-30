Tyre industry lauds Customs for acting against smuggling

KARACHI: The local tyre industry has lauded the efforts of Pakistan Customs for starting a campaign against smuggled trees and seizing of smuggled tyres worth over Rs541 million in Karachi.

Recently, Pakistan Customs’ Enforcement section seized a huge quantity of smuggled tyres in Karachi on the directives of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman and member customs operations.

GTR Tyre Chief Executive Officer Hussain Kuli Khan said this one seizure of smuggled tyres worth millions of rupees clearly shows how the menace of smuggling is damaging the national economy and local industry.

He added that 60 per cent of tyres with a total value of Rs300 billion, are being smuggled into Pakistan which is inflicting the loss of more than Rs50 billion to the national exchequer.

“The government should protect the local industry and national treasury from the damage caused by smuggling en-route mainly from Torkham and Chaman borders,” Khan said.

“Though the FBR has improved enforcement by taking strict measures at the customs level, still a lot more effort is required. Also, it is necessary to check the stock in the markets and take action against the sellers by confiscating the illegally imported tyres,” he added.

The GTR Tyre chef executive said that these concrete and positive steps will help in attracting new entrants to invest in the market and provide employment.

It has been reported that the smuggled tyres are supplied in the local markets after changing their specifications, serial numbers, sizes, and manufacturing dates through different embossing and alteration instruments.

