We expect Pak-China trade to double in next 3 to 5 years, says Moin ul Haque

It saw the active participation of Pakistani officials, experts, traders, and others.

Moin ul Haque, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, stated, “Last year, Pak-China trade volume hit a record level.” “We expect to double this level in the next 3 to 5 years.”

“Every year, CIFTIS expands and becomes larger and larger.” I think this is China’s strength – innovations, new technologies, new approaches, new development…” Moin ul Haque remarked in an interview with China Economic Net (CEN) during the China International Trade in Services Fair (CIFTIS).

The 6-day event, which was scheduled from August 31 to September 5, was successfully held in Beijing. It saw the active participation of Pakistani officials, experts, traders, and others. Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor at Pakistan’s Embassy in China, stated, “This fair is a wonderful opportunity for Pakistan and other countries to represent themselves and showcase their unique products.”

In terms of services, this is one of the areas where we are focusing more and where we are trying to carve out a win-win solution to enterprises of both countries.”

“China is already Pakistan’s largest trading partner and last year our trade volume hit a record level. We expect that in the next 3 to 5 years, we can double this level,” Moin ul Haque told CEN, adding that both nations are working together to enhance bilateral commerce, particularly to increase Pakistan’s exports to China.

The ambassador pinpointed, “Our cooperation in trade in services is currently a weak area, so using this platform of CIFTIS, we hope to improve our bilateral trade, like logistics, financial services, e-commerce.”

“Surely we are looking forward to our participation not only in CIFTIS, but also in other trade fairs, like China International Import Expo to be held in November,” he further said.

“We welcome Chinese firms to invest in Pakistan,” Ghulam Qadir said, adding that “There is so much to be done, and we are looking forward to it.” Themed “cooperate for better development, innovate for a greener future,” The 2022 CIFTIS is co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of China and the Beijing local administration.

It is a critical platform for China to broaden opening, deepen cooperation, and pioneer innovation, and it has contributed positively to the development of the global services industry and services trade.

