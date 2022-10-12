Advertisement
  AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 12 Oct 2022
AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 59.09 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 59.18. Updated on, 12 Oct 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today59.0959.18

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD216.5218.5
EuroEUR212214
British PoundGBP242244.5
UAE DirhamAED6060.6
Saudi RiyalSAR57.858.4
Kuwaiti DinarKWD711.28716.28
Canadian DollarCAD160.71162.06
Australian DollarAUD139.02140.27
Omani RiyalOMR573.65578.15
Japanese YenJPY1.11.15
Malaysian RinggitMYR47.2447.69
Qatari RiyalQAR60.3760.87
Bahrain DinarBHD587.48591.98
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY30.9131.16
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.1428.49
Danish KroneDKK28.7829.13
New Zealand DollarNZD123.18124.38
Singapore DollarSGD153.33154.63
Norwegians KroneNOK20.520.8
Swedish KronaSEK19.5819.88
Swiss FrancCHF220.79222.54
Indian RupeeINR2.652.73
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

