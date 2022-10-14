AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 14 Oct 2022

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 59.37 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 59.45. Updated on, 14 Oct 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 59.37 59.45

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 220.25 222.5 Euro EUR 212.2 214.2 British Pound GBP 242.15 244.65 UAE Dirham AED 60.25 60.85 Saudi Riyal SAR 58.55 59.15 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 700.77 705.77 Canadian Dollar CAD 160.81 162.16 Australian Dollar AUD 137.71 138.96 Omani Riyal OMR 564.73 569.23 Japanese Yen JPY 1.1 1.15 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 47.24 47.69 Qatari Riyal QAR 60.37 60.87 Bahrain Dinar BHD 578.36 582.86 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 30.91 31.16 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.7 28.05 Danish Krone DKK 28.78 29.13 New Zealand Dollar NZD 122.66 123.86 Singapore Dollar SGD 153.43 154.73 Norwegians Krone NOK 20.5 20.8 Swedish Krona SEK 19.58 19.88 Swiss Franc CHF 220.79 222.54 Indian Rupee INR 2.65 2.73

