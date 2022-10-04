Advertisement
  • AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 4 Oct 2022
AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 61.87 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 61.99 . Updated on, 4 Oct 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today61.8761.99

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD228.5230.5
EuroEUR223.5226.1
British PoundGBP255.5258
UAE DirhamAED62.763.3
Saudi RiyalSAR60.561.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD733.41738.41
Canadian DollarCAD165.88167.23
Australian DollarAUD146.46147.71
Omani RiyalOMR591.9596.4
Japanese YenJPY1.31.35
Malaysian RinggitMYR50.0250.47
Qatari RiyalQAR63.6164.11
Bahrain DinarBHD606.23610.73
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY32.0932.34
Hong Kong DollarHKD29.0429.39
Danish KroneDKK30.1430.49
New Zealand DollarNZD131.4132.6
Singapore DollarSGD159.17160.47
Norwegians KroneNOK21.5721.87
Swedish KronaSEK20.6120.91
Swiss FrancCHF230.56232.31
Indian RupeeINR2.842.92

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

