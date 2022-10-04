AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 4 Oct 2022

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 61.87 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 61.99 . Updated on, 4 Oct 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 61.87 61.99

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 228.5 230.5 Euro EUR 223.5 226.1 British Pound GBP 255.5 258 UAE Dirham AED 62.7 63.3 Saudi Riyal SAR 60.5 61.5 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 733.41 738.41 Canadian Dollar CAD 165.88 167.23 Australian Dollar AUD 146.46 147.71 Omani Riyal OMR 591.9 596.4 Japanese Yen JPY 1.3 1.35 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.02 50.47 Qatari Riyal QAR 63.61 64.11 Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.23 610.73 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 32.09 32.34 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39 Danish Krone DKK 30.14 30.49 New Zealand Dollar NZD 131.4 132.6 Singapore Dollar SGD 159.17 160.47 Norwegians Krone NOK 21.57 21.87 Swedish Krona SEK 20.61 20.91 Swiss Franc CHF 230.56 232.31 Indian Rupee INR 2.84 2.92

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.