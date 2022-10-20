Advertisement
Edition: English
AED to PKR rate in Pakistan – 20th Oct, 2022

Articles
AED to PKR

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 60.14 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 60.22. Updated on, 20 Oct 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
20 Oct 22PKR 60.14PKR 60.22

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD222.5224.5
EuroEUR219221
British PoundGBP253.5256
UAE DirhamAED60.861.4
Saudi RiyalSAR59.259.8
Kuwaiti DinarKWD700.76705.76
Canadian DollarCAD157.01158.36
Australian DollarAUD135.11136.36
Omani RiyalOMR566.92571.42
Japanese YenJPY1.151.2
Malaysian RinggitMYR46.446.85
Qatari RiyalQAR59.9360.43
Bahrain DinarBHD580.18584.68
Thai BhatTHB5.765.86
Chinese YuanCNY30.430.65
Hong Kong DollarHKD27.7928.14
Danish KroneDKK28.5228.87
New Zealand DollarNZD121.4122.6
Singapore DollarSGD152.93154.23
Norwegians KroneNOK20.5320.83
Swedish KronaSEK19.2919.59
Swiss FrancCHF216.87218.62
Indian RupeeINR2.652.73

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

