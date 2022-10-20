AED to PKR rate in Pakistan – 20th Oct, 2022

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 60.14 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 60.22. Updated on, 20 Oct 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING 20 Oct 22 PKR 60.14 PKR 60.22

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 222.5 224.5 Euro EUR 219 221 British Pound GBP 253.5 256 UAE Dirham AED 60.8 61.4 Saudi Riyal SAR 59.2 59.8 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 700.76 705.76 Canadian Dollar CAD 157.01 158.36 Australian Dollar AUD 135.11 136.36 Omani Riyal OMR 566.92 571.42 Japanese Yen JPY 1.15 1.2 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.4 46.85 Qatari Riyal QAR 59.93 60.43 Bahrain Dinar BHD 580.18 584.68 Thai Bhat THB 5.76 5.86 Chinese Yuan CNY 30.4 30.65 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.79 28.14 Danish Krone DKK 28.52 28.87 New Zealand Dollar NZD 121.4 122.6 Singapore Dollar SGD 152.93 154.23 Norwegians Krone NOK 20.53 20.83 Swedish Krona SEK 19.29 19.59 Swiss Franc CHF 216.87 218.62 Indian Rupee INR 2.65 2.73