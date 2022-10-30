Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  AED TO PKR – Today's AED to PKR – 31 oct 2022
Articles
AED TO PKR

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 60.6 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham in PKR is 60.68. Updated on, 31 Oct 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today60.660.68
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD225.5227.75
EuroEUR224.5226.6
British PoundGBP260262.5
UAE DirhamAED64.465
Saudi RiyalSAR59.860.4
Kuwaiti DinarKWD712.92717.92
Canadian DollarCAD163.19164.54
Australian DollarAUD143.04144.29
Omani RiyalOMR557.64578.14
Japanese YenJPY1.151.21
Malaysian RinggitMYR46.8547.3
Qatari RiyalQAR60.6861.18
Bahrain DinarBHD587.45591.95
Thai BhatTHB5.855.95
Chinese YuanCNY30.5630.81
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.1428.49
Danish KroneDKK29.6429.99
New Zealand DollarNZD129.08130.28
Singapore DollarSGD156.91158.21
Norwegians KroneNOK21.5521.85
Swedish KronaSEK20.1920.49
Swiss FrancCHF223.14224.89
Indian RupeeINR2.682.76

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

