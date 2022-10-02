All KLMC Sportage models are on discount for short time

Kia Sportage and competitors’ 2021 vs 2022 price comparison
Kia Sportage has long been a top performer in its market. Industry...
All Sportage models from Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) are now significantly discounted for a limited period. Even though it said it would keep the new prices even after the rupee got stronger against the US dollar, this happened (USD).
Here’s what the new prices will be:
|Model
|Variant
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Discounted Price (Rs.)
|Decrease (Rs.)
|Sportage
|Alpha
|6,250,000
|5,999,000
|251,000
|FWD
|6,,750,000
|6,649,000
|101,000
|AWD
|7,250,000
|7,149,000
|101,000
Note that the KLMC has not mentioned when the special deal would end. Also, it often announces price cuts on its models, like the one for the Sorento earlier this year and the one for the Sportage in 2019.
Despite the strengthening of the rupee and the government’s relaxation of import restrictions, Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) reopened Kia vehicle bookings earlier this year with the determination to keep prices artificially high.
That being said, sources was told by a dealership official that orders for all models can be placed now, with deliveries beginning in at least one month.
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.