All KLMC Sportage models are on discount for short time

All Sportage models from Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) are now significantly discounted for a limited period.

Even though it said it would keep the new prices even after the rupee got stronger against the US dollar, this happened.

Note that the KLMC has not mentioned when the special deal would end.

Here’s what the new prices will be:

Model Variant Old Price (Rs.) Discounted Price (Rs.) Decrease (Rs.) Sportage Alpha 6,250,000 5,999,000 251,000 FWD 6,,750,000 6,649,000 101,000 AWD 7,250,000 7,149,000 101,000

Note that the KLMC has not mentioned when the special deal would end. Also, it often announces price cuts on its models, like the one for the Sorento earlier this year and the one for the Sportage in 2019.

Despite the strengthening of the rupee and the government’s relaxation of import restrictions, Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) reopened Kia vehicle bookings earlier this year with the determination to keep prices artificially high.

That being said, sources was told by a dealership official that orders for all models can be placed now, with deliveries beginning in at least one month.

