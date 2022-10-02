Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
All KLMC Sportage models are on discount for short time

All KLMC Sportage models are on discount for short time

Articles
Advertisement
All KLMC Sportage models are on discount for short time

All KLMC Sportage models are on discount for short time

Advertisement
  • All Sportage models from Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) are now significantly discounted for a limited period.
  • Even though it said it would keep the new prices even after the rupee got stronger against the US dollar, this happened.
  • Note that the KLMC has not mentioned when the special deal would end.
Advertisement

All Sportage models from Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) are now significantly discounted for a limited period. Even though it said it would keep the new prices even after the rupee got stronger against the US dollar, this happened (USD).

Here’s what the new prices will be:

ModelVariantOld Price (Rs.)Discounted Price (Rs.)Decrease (Rs.)  
SportageAlpha6,250,0005,999,000251,000
FWD6,,750,0006,649,000101,000
AWD7,250,0007,149,000101,000

Note that the KLMC has not mentioned when the special deal would end. Also, it often announces price cuts on its models, like the one for the Sorento earlier this year and the one for the Sportage in 2019.

Despite the strengthening of the rupee and the government’s relaxation of import restrictions, Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) reopened Kia vehicle bookings earlier this year with the determination to keep prices artificially high.

That being said, sources was told by a dealership official that orders for all models can be placed now, with deliveries beginning in at least one month.

Also Read

Kia Sportage and competitors’ 2021 vs 2022 price comparison
Kia Sportage and competitors’ 2021 vs 2022 price comparison

Kia Sportage has long been a top performer in its market. Industry...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story