  Aptma dispatches ration packs for flood victims
Aptma dispatches ration packs for flood victims

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) has dispatched another convoy of trucks loaded with more than twenty thousand ration packs to the flood victims under the prime minister’s Relief Fund, a statement said.

The ration packs contained all essential items such as flour, rice, pulses, sugar, tea, milk, oil and soap.

Aptma Patron-in-Chief Dr Gohar Ejaz along with Abdul Rahim Nasir, Asad Shafi, Syed Ali Ehsan, Javed Iqbal, Talat, Chawla, Lahore Institute of Health Science (LIHS) Head Anwaar Ahmad, Secretary General Raza Baqir and other members of the association handed over the packs to Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman.

Dr Gohar said that the floods have wreaked havoc on both people and agriculture of the country. “The flood-affected people are looking towards us and the Aptma members have responded immediately to their call.”

The Aptma and LIHS have joined hands to help out flood affected people, he said, adding that more dispatches will be made ahead and the next tranche will be provided next week.

The Aptma patron assured of incessant supply of essential needs to the flood-affected people from the business community to bring them out of the present miseries.

He thanked Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for extending Regionally Competitive Energy Tariff to export oriented sectors till June, 2023 despite severe financial constraints.

Aptma former chairman Rahim Nasir reiterated Aptma’s commitment to continue assisting flood-affected people of Pakistan till their rehabilitation.

Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman welcomed the initiative taken by Aptma and other philanthropists.

He said that each ration pack is sufficient for a month’s requirements of an affected family. Rehman expressed hope that the support would continue in the future.

The Aptma in particular and the business community in general have always responded positively and proactively to the call of the nation, the governor said, adding that the assistance being extended to the flood-affected people of Pakistan needs to be replicated by all sections of the society.

He said that the federal government had announced a reduction of the industrial energy tariff a day before, to keep jobs intact in the country.

