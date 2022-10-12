Bike dealers protest suspension of new bike registration

KARACHI: Motorcycle dealers and assemblers have blasted the Excise and Taxation Department’s decision to suspend new bikes registration in Karachi.

According to Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) Chairman Muhammad Sabir Shaikh said the Excise and Taxation Department’s Motor Registration Wing suspended registration of new bikes of all brands on October 1, 2022.

“The ETO allowed the registration of Atlas Honda, Unique, Union Star, United bikes from October 7, while all other brands including Suzuki and Yamaha’s registrations are still suspended and the registration of these bikes is not allowed in Karachi territory,” he added.

The bikes consumers in Karachi protest this behaviour of Motor Registring Authority’s ETO office, Civic Centre director, he said, adding that no such practice exists in the other parts of the country.

The requirement of Engineering Development Board (EDB) and Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority’s (PSQCA) valid certificates is an internal matter of the government departments and there is no need to stop registration every year in Sindh, specifically in Karachi, Shaikh said.

Advertisement

The Karachi Motorcycle Dealers Association (KMDA) in a statement said that there is a need to put an end to the practice of suspending registration on September 30 of every year.

The association urged the EBD and PSQCA to provide certificates with five year validity to the motorcycle manufacturing companies.

“A continuous correspondence is the need of the hour between the motorcycle companies and excise department on the issues regarding the documentation.”