Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 25th Oct 2022

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 25th Oct 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 25th Oct 2022

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 25th Oct 2022

Advertisement

Bitcoin remained rangebound between $19,000 and $19,400 during the European session as traders waited for further clarity on the macro environment.

Bitcoin is the most valued cryptocurrency, and its fluctuations have an impact on the market. Although Bitcoin is trading bearishly, losses are contained by the $19,000 support level.

Guinness World Records names Bitcoin the “First Decentralized Cryptocurrency.”
Since 1955, the annual Guinness World Records (GWR) reference book has documented the world’s greatest natural and man-made achievements and events. GWR updated its annual records this year to include Bitcoin, the first and most valuable cryptocurrency network.

Satoshi Nakamoto’s cryptocurrency and blockchain network, Bitcoin, has received widespread appreciation and recognition from both online and offline media outlets.

Advertisement

For example, the term “Bitcoin” first appeared in Scrabble in 2018, and it was added to the Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary the following year. This year, Guinness World Records (GWR) recognized Bitcoin as the “first decentralized cryptocurrency.”

Today’s Bitcoin Price

DATEBTCUSD
Today0119367.08

Can Bitcoin Downtrend Continue?

Peter Schiff, an outspoken critic of Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency sector in general, feels that recent developments augur another another decrease in Bitcoin’s value in the near future.

Advertisement

Schiff directed a tweet at Bitcoin holders, claiming that the cryptocurrency had fallen behind the recent stock market rise and was only slightly above $19K at the time of writing.

Furthermore, Schiff believes that Bitcoin may be the cause of the next market downturn. The Nasdaq, S&P 500, and other major stock indices all advanced for the second day in a row.

Advertisement

Also Read

ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 25th Oct 2022
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 25th Oct 2022

The Ethereum price is still consolidating between two critical obstacles, with no...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story