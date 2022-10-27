Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Bitcoin Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 28th Oct 2022
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 28th Oct 2022

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 28th Oct 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 28th Oct 2022

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 28th Oct 2022

Advertisement

At $20,600 during the European trading day, Bitcoin maintained its bullish trend from the previous day. Despite the slow start to the month and its persistence into the last week of the month, which eventually led to an upward trend, October is often a favorable month for Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin market experienced a significant upward swing throughout the Asian session, and the negative attitude quickly vanished. As the trading day on Wednesday comes to an end, the price of BTC has surpassed $20,000 for the first time in a number of weeks.

Today’s Bitcoin Price

Advertisement
DATEBTCUSD
Today0120,665.67

Bitcoin is currently worth $20,583 and has a $54 billion 24-hour trading volume. Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has increased by more than 7%.

Advertisement

After exiting a symmetrical triangular pattern at $19,250, bitcoin increased. As anticipated in the Bitcoin price prediction for October 26th, the BTC/USD pair has moved bullishly, breaking past immediate resistance levels at $19,900 and $20,430.

It is currently running into immediate resistance at $21,000, which is also the level that the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement extends to. The 50-day moving average also suggests purchasing above $19,600, while the RSI and MACD are also still in a buying zone, indicating a bullish run.

Near-term support for bitcoin is still located between $20,400 and $19,900. The next significant hurdle for Bitcoin, if its price crosses $21,000 today, is $22,500. Before BTC can return to its former all-time high once more, it probably won’t be for several months.

Also Read

Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 28th Oct 2022
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 28th Oct 2022

The trade volume for Luna Classic (LUNC), as indicated in the chart...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gold Rate in UAE – Today’s Gold Price in UAE – 04 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in UAE – Today’s Gold Price in UAE – 04 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan– 04 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan– 04 Feb 2023
Currency rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound on 4 February 2023
Currency rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound on 4 February 2023
British Pound to PKR - Uk Pound rate in Pakistan today - 4 February 2023
British Pound to PKR - Uk Pound rate in Pakistan today - 4 February 2023
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 4 February 2023
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 4 February 2023
Dirham to PKR - AED TO PKR rates today - 4 February 2023
Dirham to PKR - AED TO PKR rates today - 4 February 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story