Bitcoin Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 28th Oct 2022

DATE BTC USD Today 01 20,665.67

Bitcoin is currently worth $20,583 and has a $54 billion 24-hour trading volume. Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has increased by more than 7%.

After exiting a symmetrical triangular pattern at $19,250, bitcoin increased. As anticipated in the Bitcoin price prediction for October 26th, the BTC/USD pair has moved bullishly, breaking past immediate resistance levels at $19,900 and $20,430.

It is currently running into immediate resistance at $21,000, which is also the level that the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement extends to. The 50-day moving average also suggests purchasing above $19,600, while the RSI and MACD are also still in a buying zone, indicating a bullish run.

Near-term support for bitcoin is still located between $20,400 and $19,900. The next significant hurdle for Bitcoin, if its price crosses $21,000 today, is $22,500. Before BTC can return to its former all-time high once more, it probably won’t be for several months.