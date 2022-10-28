Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Bitcoin Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 29th Oct 2022
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 29th Oct 2022

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 29th Oct 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 29th Oct 2022

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 29th Oct 2022

Advertisement

The price of bitcoin is trading bearish at $20,244 during the Asian session after being rejected at the $21,000 resistance region.

The value of the major cryptocurrencies was down early on October 28 as the market lost impetus, falling from $1 trillion to $979 billion.

Investors’ attention is still primarily on US monetary policy this week. The political opposition is increasingly questioning Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the Fed’s stance on several issues. Sen. Sherrod Brown sent the Fed chairman, who is used to dealing with political pressure, a letter of concern this week.

Today’s Bitcoin Price

Advertisement
DATEBTCUSD
Today0120,591.89
Advertisement

Bitcoin Price Prediction

The 24-hour trading volume is $48 billion, and the price of one bitcoin is at $20,264. Over 2% of Bitcoin’s value has been lost in the last 24 hours. With a live market cap of $388 billion, down from $398 billion yesterday, CoinMarketCap is currently ranked top.

Although Bitcoin is still moving upward, it has just seen a tiny bearish correction; possibly early investors are collecting profits before the weekend. At $21,000, Bitcoin reached the end of its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, and candles falling below this mark are triggering a bearish downturn.

A negative correction occurred as a result of the RSI and MACD crossing into the overbought region. On the other hand, the 50-day moving average advises purchasing above $19,600. A break of the 61.8% Fibo level would therefore allow the buying momentum to continue to $21,900. BTC might reach $22,500 if the upward trend keeps going.

Advertisement

On the downside, Bitcoin continues to have immediate support around $19,900. Investors may seek a buying position today over the $19,900 mark, or the opposite.

Also Read

ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Eherium Price, 29th Oct 2022
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Eherium Price, 29th Oct 2022

Ethereum has lost more than 3% over the past 24 hours to...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 5th Feb 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 5th Feb 2023
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 5th Feb 2023
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 5th Feb 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 5th Feb 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 5th Feb 2023
Dollar TO PKR - Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan - 4 February 2023
Dollar TO PKR - Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan - 4 February 2023
Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait –04 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait –04 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Qatar – Today’s Gold Price in QAR – 04 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Qatar – Today’s Gold Price in QAR – 04 Feb 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story