Bourse closes higher with subdued volumes

KARACHI: The Pakistan stock market closed in the green zone on Monday after witnessing a range-bound activity throughout the session due to prevailing political uncertainty.

An analyst at JS Global said that the uncertain political situation kept investors away from active market participation.

“The KSE-100 Index closed at 41,265, gaining 124 points compared with the previous session. We expect range-bound activity to continue and therefore recommend investors to wait for political clarity before availing this downside as an opportunity to build fresh positions,” he added.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares Index gained 124.32 points, or 0.30 per cent to close at 41,264.66 points. The KSE-30 shares Index gained 20.35 points, or 0.14 per cent to close at 15,061.46 points.

An analyst at Pearl Securities said that the bourse witnessed a dull session, where the KSE-100 Index closed in the green zone, however the volumes remained subdued.

“The stalemate between the government and the opposition over the timing of general elections has heightened political uncertainty which kept investors at bay showing a lack of interest in taking fresh positions in the market,” he added.

The finance minister’s meetings with the bankers and exchange company heads enabled the rupee to appreciate against the dollar, but it failed to woo the participants, he remarked.

“Going forward, we expect the market to remain under pressure. Hence, we recommend our investors adopt the “Sell on Strength” strategy in the upcoming sessions,” he said.

As many as 332 scrips were active of which 167 advanced, 135 declined and 30 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 177.76 million shares, compared with the turnover of 97.47 million shares in the last trading session.

The companies which reflected the highest gains included Bata (Pak) up Rs146.88 to close at Rs2,106.88/share, and Goodluck Industries up Rs41.66 to close at Rs597.21/share.

The companies which reflected the most losses included Allawasaya Textile down Rs291.20 to close at Rs3,591.55/share, and Nestle Pakistan down Rs195 to close at Rs5,700/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in WorldCall Telecom with a turnover of 9.51 million shares. The scrip gained one paisa to close at Rs1.33/share, followed by G3 Technologies with a turnover of 5.95 million shares. It gained 25 paisas to close at Rs8.83/share. Silk Bank remained the third with a turnover of 5.89 million shares. It shed one paisa to close at Rs1.03/share.

