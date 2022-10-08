British Pound TO PKR other currency rates in Pakistan on 8 Oct

Advertisement
GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 245.52 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 245.86. Updated on, 8 Oct 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today245.52245.86

British Pound TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD221223
EuroEUR216218
British PoundGBP244248
UAE DirhamAED59.560.1
Saudi RiyalSAR57.758.3
Kuwaiti DinarKWD718.06723.06
Canadian DollarCAD162.33163.68
Australian DollarAUD143.02144.27
Omani RiyalOMR578.53583.03
Japanese YenJPY1.151.2
Malaysian RinggitMYR48.0448.49
Qatari RiyalQAR61.2161.71
Bahrain DinarBHD592.52597.02
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY31.3131.56
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.3828.73
Danish KroneDKK29.3929.74
New Zealand DollarNZD126.26127.46
Singapore DollarSGD155.92157.22
Norwegians KroneNOK20.8621.16
Swedish KronaSEK20.0620.36
Swiss FrancCHF225.18226.93
Indian RupeeINR2.712.79
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website

