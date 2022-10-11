Careem to facilitate Uber customers in five cities

KARACHI: Uber has notified that its riders and driver partners may use the Careem app, after it announced that it is discontinuing its services in Karachi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan and Peshawar on an immediate basis.

“Uber remains committed to Pakistan – we will continue to serve these five cities with our subsidiary brand Careem and continue to operate the Uber app in Lahore,” it added.

The company acknowledged that “this is a difficult time for the teams who have worked incredibly hard to build this business over the past few years.”

It further added that riders and driver partners may use the Careem app in these five cities. The Uber app will continue to be available in Lahore with new product launches to support earners during these difficult times, the company said.

“We will communicate with riders and driver partners who use the Uber app in Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Islamabad about how they can use the Careem app in their city,” the statement read.

Advertisement

“When we acquired Careem, it was always our belief that the two companies could come together to complement each other’s strengths and better serve the region through tailored experiences.”

It further added that its subsidiary Careem might reach out to users to make their rides in the five cities a seamless experience.

The company said that the drivers and riders in the five cities can switch to the app run by Careem, the Dubai-based company it purchased for $3.1 billion in 2019 to dominate the ride-hailing markets in the Middle East and Pakistan.

For people concerned with privacy of their data, Uber wrote, “if you do not want your details to be shared with Careem, please let us know by filling a form by October 14, 2022.”

Also Read Pakistan bourse closes lower over Moody’s ‘Caa1’ rating The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares Index shed 56.16 points, or 0.13...