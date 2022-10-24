Currency Rate in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound – 24 Oct 2022

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on Oct 24 , 2022.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 24 Oct 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 222.7 224.9 Euro EUR 217.6 219.8 British Pound GBP 249.5 252 UAE Dirham AED 61.2 61.9 Saudi Riyal SAR 59.1 59.7 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 711.6 716.6 Canadian Dollar CAD 161.05 162.4 Australian Dollar AUD 139.96 141.21 Omani Riyal OMR 573.82 578.32 Japanese Yen JPY 1.1 1.17 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.72 47.17 Qatari Riyal QAR 60.7 61.2 Bahrain Dinar BHD 587.6 592.1 Thai Bhat THB 5.8 5.9 Chinese Yuan CNY 30.62 30.87 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.15 28.5 Danish Krone DKK 29.18 29.53 New Zealand Dollar NZD 126.37 127.57 Singapore Dollar SGD 155.59 156.89 Norwegians Krone NOK 20.87 21.17 Swedish Krona SEK 19.72 20.02 Swiss Franc CHF 220.85 222.6 Indian Rupee INR 2.67 2.75