  Currency Rate in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound – 24 Oct 2022
KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on Oct 24 , 2022.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 24 Oct 2022.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD222.7224.9
EuroEUR217.6219.8
British PoundGBP249.5252
UAE DirhamAED61.261.9
Saudi RiyalSAR59.159.7
Kuwaiti DinarKWD711.6716.6
Canadian DollarCAD161.05162.4
Australian DollarAUD139.96141.21
Omani RiyalOMR573.82578.32
Japanese YenJPY1.11.17
Malaysian RinggitMYR46.7247.17
Qatari RiyalQAR60.761.2
Bahrain DinarBHD587.6592.1
Thai BhatTHB5.85.9
Chinese YuanCNY30.6230.87
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.1528.5
Danish KroneDKK29.1829.53
New Zealand DollarNZD126.37127.57
Singapore DollarSGD155.59156.89
Norwegians KroneNOK20.8721.17
Swedish KronaSEK19.7220.02
Swiss FrancCHF220.85222.6
Indian RupeeINR2.672.75
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Read More News On

