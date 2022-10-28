Currency Rate in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound – 28 Oct 2022

Articles
KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on Oct 28 , 2022.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 28 Oct 2022.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD223.2225.5
EuroEUR225227
British PoundGBP259.5262
UAE DirhamAED6464.7
Saudi RiyalSAR59.259.8
Kuwaiti DinarKWD710.17715.17
Canadian DollarCAD162.12163.47
Australian DollarAUD142.76144.01
Omani RiyalOMR571.04575.54
Japanese YenJPY1.121.18
Malaysian RinggitMYR46.3846.83
Qatari RiyalQAR60.3360.83
Bahrain DinarBHD584.05589
Thai BhatTHB5.785.88
Chinese YuanCNY30.6430.89
Hong Kong DollarHKD2828.35
Danish KroneDKK29.7330.08
New Zealand DollarNZD128.14129.34
Singapore DollarSGD156.34157.64
Norwegians KroneNOK21.1421.44
Swedish KronaSEK19.9920.29
Swiss FrancCHF222.69224.44
Indian RupeeINR2.682.76

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

