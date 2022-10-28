Currency Rate in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound – 28 Oct 2022

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on Oct 28 , 2022.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 28 Oct 2022.

Advertisement CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 223.2 225.5 Euro EUR 225 227 British Pound GBP 259.5 262 UAE Dirham AED 64 64.7 Saudi Riyal SAR 59.2 59.8 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 710.17 715.17 Canadian Dollar CAD 162.12 163.47 Australian Dollar AUD 142.76 144.01 Omani Riyal OMR 571.04 575.54 Japanese Yen JPY 1.12 1.18 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.38 46.83 Qatari Riyal QAR 60.33 60.83 Bahrain Dinar BHD 584.05 589 Thai Bhat THB 5.78 5.88 Chinese Yuan CNY 30.64 30.89 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28 28.35 Danish Krone DKK 29.73 30.08 New Zealand Dollar NZD 128.14 129.34 Singapore Dollar SGD 156.34 157.64 Norwegians Krone NOK 21.14 21.44 Swedish Krona SEK 19.99 20.29 Swiss Franc CHF 222.69 224.44 Indian Rupee INR 2.68 2.76 BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.