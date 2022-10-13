Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound for, 14th Oct 2022

Advertisement
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 14 Oct 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.
Currency rates in Pakistan
Check the updated currency rates today, October 14, 2022.
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar
|USD
|220.25
|222.5
|Euro
|EUR
|212.2
|214.2
|British Pound
|GBP
|242.15
|244.65
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|60.25
|60.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|58.55
|59.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|700.77
|705.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|160.81
|162.16
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|137.71
|138.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|564.73
|569.23
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.1
|1.15
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|47.24
|47.69
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|60.37
|60.87
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|578.36
|582.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.2
|6.3
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|30.91
|31.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|27.7
|28.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|28.78
|29.13
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|122.66
|123.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|153.43
|154.73
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|20.5
|20.8
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|19.58
|19.88
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|220.79
|222.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.65
|2.73
