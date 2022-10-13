Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound for, 14th Oct 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 14 Oct 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.

Currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated currency rates today, October 14, 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 220.25 222.5 Euro EUR 212.2 214.2 British Pound GBP 242.15 244.65 UAE Dirham AED 60.25 60.85 Saudi Riyal SAR 58.55 59.15 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 700.77 705.77 Canadian Dollar CAD 160.81 162.16 Australian Dollar AUD 137.71 138.96 Omani Riyal OMR 564.73 569.23 Japanese Yen JPY 1.1 1.15 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 47.24 47.69 Qatari Riyal QAR 60.37 60.87 Bahrain Dinar BHD 578.36 582.86 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 30.91 31.16 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.7 28.05 Danish Krone DKK 28.78 29.13 New Zealand Dollar NZD 122.66 123.86 Singapore Dollar SGD 153.43 154.73 Norwegians Krone NOK 20.5 20.8 Swedish Krona SEK 19.58 19.88 Swiss Franc CHF 220.79 222.54 Indian Rupee INR 2.65 2.73