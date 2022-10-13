Advertisement
  Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound for, 14th Oct 2022
Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound for, 14th Oct 2022
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 14 Oct 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.

Currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated currency rates today, October 14, 2022.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD220.25222.5
EuroEUR212.2214.2
British PoundGBP242.15244.65
UAE DirhamAED60.2560.85
Saudi RiyalSAR58.5559.15
Kuwaiti DinarKWD700.77705.77
Canadian DollarCAD160.81162.16
Australian DollarAUD137.71138.96
Omani RiyalOMR564.73569.23
Japanese YenJPY1.11.15
Malaysian RinggitMYR47.2447.69
Qatari RiyalQAR60.3760.87
Bahrain DinarBHD578.36582.86
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY30.9131.16
Hong Kong DollarHKD27.728.05
Danish KroneDKK28.7829.13
New Zealand DollarNZD122.66123.86
Singapore DollarSGD153.43154.73
Norwegians KroneNOK20.520.8
Swedish KronaSEK19.5819.88
Swiss FrancCHF220.79222.54
Indian RupeeINR2.652.73
