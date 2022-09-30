Currency Rates in Pakistan – Euro, Pound, Dollar on, 1st Oct 2022

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on Oct 1st, 2022.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Euro, Pound, Dollar

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 1st Oct 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 225 227.5 Euro EUR 218 220.5 British Pound GBP 245.5 248 UAE Dirham AED 61 61.7 Saudi Riyal SAR 60 60.6 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746 751 Canadian Dollar CAD 169 170.35 Australian Dollar AUD 150.71 151.96 Omani Riyal OMR 601.35 605.85 Japanese Yen JPY 1.2 1.25 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.02 50.47 Qatari Riyal QAR 63.61 64.11 Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.53 620.03 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 32.17 32.42 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.5 29.85 Danish Krone DKK 30.14 30.49 New Zealand Dollar NZD 131.4 132.6 Singapore Dollar SGD 161.12 162.42 Norwegians Krone NOK 21.57 21.87 Swedish Krona SEK 20.61 20.91 Swiss Franc CHF 236.36 238.11 Indian Rupee INR 2.84 2.92