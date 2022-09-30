Advertisement
  Currency Rates in Pakistan – Euro, Pound, Dollar on, 1st Oct 2022
Currency Rates in Pakistan – Euro, Pound, Dollar on, 1st Oct 2022
KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on Oct 1st, 2022.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Euro, Pound, Dollar

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 1st Oct 2022.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD225227.5
EuroEUR218220.5
British PoundGBP245.5248
UAE DirhamAED6161.7
Saudi RiyalSAR6060.6
Kuwaiti DinarKWD746751
Canadian DollarCAD169170.35
Australian DollarAUD150.71151.96
Omani RiyalOMR601.35605.85
Japanese YenJPY1.21.25
Malaysian RinggitMYR50.0250.47
Qatari RiyalQAR63.6164.11
Bahrain DinarBHD615.53620.03
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY32.1732.42
Hong Kong DollarHKD29.529.85
Danish KroneDKK30.1430.49
New Zealand DollarNZD131.4132.6
Singapore DollarSGD161.12162.42
Norwegians KroneNOK21.5721.87
Swedish KronaSEK20.6120.91
Swiss FrancCHF236.36238.11
Indian RupeeINR2.842.92
Next Story