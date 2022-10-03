Advertisement
  • Currency Rates in Pakistan – Euro, Pound, Dollar on, 4 Oct 2022
KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on Oct 4, 2022.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Euro, Pound, Dollar

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 4 Oct 2022.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD228.5230.5
EuroEUR223.5226.1
British PoundGBP255.5258
UAE DirhamAED62.763.3
Saudi RiyalSAR60.561.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD733.41738.41
Canadian DollarCAD165.88167.23
Australian DollarAUD146.46147.71
Omani RiyalOMR591.9596.4
Japanese YenJPY1.31.35
Malaysian RinggitMYR50.0250.47
Qatari RiyalQAR63.6164.11
Bahrain DinarBHD606.23610.73
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY32.0932.34
Hong Kong DollarHKD29.0429.39
Danish KroneDKK30.1430.49
New Zealand DollarNZD131.4132.6
Singapore DollarSGD159.17160.47
Norwegians KroneNOK21.5721.87
Swedish KronaSEK20.6120.91
Swiss FrancCHF230.56232.31
Indian RupeeINR2.842.92

 

