Currency Rates in Pakistan – Euro, Pound, Dollar on, 4 Oct 2022

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on Oct 4, 2022.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Euro, Pound, Dollar

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 4 Oct 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 228.5 230.5 Euro EUR 223.5 226.1 British Pound GBP 255.5 258 UAE Dirham AED 62.7 63.3 Saudi Riyal SAR 60.5 61.5 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 733.41 738.41 Canadian Dollar CAD 165.88 167.23 Australian Dollar AUD 146.46 147.71 Omani Riyal OMR 591.9 596.4 Japanese Yen JPY 1.3 1.35 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.02 50.47 Qatari Riyal QAR 63.61 64.11 Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.23 610.73 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 32.09 32.34 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39 Danish Krone DKK 30.14 30.49 New Zealand Dollar NZD 131.4 132.6 Singapore Dollar SGD 159.17 160.47 Norwegians Krone NOK 21.57 21.87 Swedish Krona SEK 20.61 20.91 Swiss Franc CHF 230.56 232.31 Indian Rupee INR 2.84 2.92