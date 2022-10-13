Advertisement
Date of 750 Prize bond draw, October 2022

Articles
Date of 750 Prize bond draw, October 2022
QUETTA: Rs750 Prize bond draw list will be held on 17th October, 2022 at Quetta.

State bank does the balloting for the 750 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 750 Rs. prize bond of value 1,500,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 750 prize bond of amount Rs. 500,000 is awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 750 prize bond is given to 1696 winners of amount Rs. 9,300/- each.

Date of Prize bond draw

Bond WorthCityDateFirst PrizeSecond PrizeThird Prize
Rs 750Quetta17-10-20221,500,000 PKR500,000 PKR9,300 PKR
