Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 25 October 2022

Decentraland price prediction – Here’s the latest Decentraland (Mana) price prediction and MANA TO USD converted price you can find here

Decentraland price

Decentraland price today Is $0.6132 USD

DATEManaUSD
Today10.6132

Decentraland (Mana) Price Prediction:

Since reaching an all-time high price of $5.91 in May 2021, MANA has been decreasing within of a downward parallel channel.

The MANA price dropped below $0.62 in May 2022 before bouncing, forming a very lengthy lower wick in the process (green icon). These wicks are regarded as an indicator of buying pressure. This was viewed as a very positive development at the time since it prevented a possible breach and validated both the $).75 support area and the channel’s support line.

Decentraland’s price is therefore anticipated to fall toward the next nearby long-term support level of $0.49.

