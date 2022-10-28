Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 29th October 2022

DATE Dogecoin USD Today 1 0.084

Doge Price Prediction:

Dogecoin’s price is still extremely low, and most people worry if it will ever reach $1.

Dogecoin is presently trading at $0.1569. Its all-time high was $0.7376, and it has a market worth of $20.8B.

Although Dogecoin participated in the market-wide bull run in early 2021, its price was still very modest, and few predicted it would reach its current level. According to Coindesk, Dogecoin was traded for $0.004741 on January 1st, and at the time, the majority of predictions centred on the coin hitting $0.1 by the end of the previous year.

Nevertheless, the coin’s recent parabolic growth indicates that it may surpass significant milestones this year.