ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Eherium Price, 28th Oct 2022

The cryptocurrency market has had difficulty returning to an all-time high price since the bull run’s climax two years ago. This began when Bitcoin’s price rose to $20,000, it gained notoriety, and competing cryptocurrencies like Ethereum made investors wealthy.

As a result of the ICO boom’s heightened demand for the commodity, Ethereum’s value soared to more than $1,400 per ETH.

The price of ETH may drop below $1,000 even if BTC one day surges to $50,000 or more, according to an analyst.

Today’s Ethereum Price

DATEETCUSD
Today011561.03

A crypto analyst predicts that Ethereum will never again approach or surpass $1000 per ETH, even if Bitcoin reaches $50,000 per BTC.

Bitcoin and all other altcoins are still declining from their record highs. But the majority of cryptocurrencies have dropped to below 80% or more, and their BTC ratios have drastically decreased.

 

