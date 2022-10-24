Advertisement
  News
  Business
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 25th Oct 2022

ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 25th oct 2022

The Ethereum price is still consolidating between two critical obstacles, with no signs of breaking out. This trend could change because ETH is on the verge of bursting through a sturdy support level.

Today’s Ethereum Price

DATEETCUSD
Today011348.08

Ethereum Price Prediction

Since September 18, the Ethereum price has been stuck at $1,440 and $1,280. As noted in the last post, ETH is still trading dangerously near the lower limit, and a further drop in Bitcoin price could precipitate a collapse.

Ethereum price may retest the September 21 swing low at $1,220 if it breaks the $1,280 support. This will finish the triple-tap setup. This technical setup deviates below a swing low. After this sweep, the asset frequently fails to rise, retesting the original swing low.

After retesting the first swing low, the rally approaches buy-stop liquidity above. Ethereum price is yet to create the last leg, which might boost ETH by 10% to the first equal high at $1,343.

Ethereum price may target the buy-stop liquidity above $1,402 if the momentum continues. From $1,220, this would be a 15% gain.

Ethereum price may fall and find support at $1,200.

