EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 6 Oct 2022

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 223.31 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 223.61. Updated on, 6 Oct 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 223.31 223.61

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 226 228 Euro EUR 221 223 British Pound GBP 260 262.5 UAE Dirham AED 61.5 62.2 Saudi Riyal SAR 59.5 60.1 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 740.24 745.24 Canadian Dollar CAD 169 170.35 Australian Dollar AUD 148.67 149.92 Omani Riyal OMR 594.86 599.36 Japanese Yen JPY 1.25 1.3 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 49.31 49.76 Qatari Riyal QAR 62.93 63.43 Bahrain Dinar BHD 609.24 613.74 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 32.189 32.44 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.18 29.53 Danish Krone DKK 30.73 31.08 New Zealand Dollar NZD 131.44 132.64 Singapore Dollar SGD 160.79 162.09 Norwegians Krone NOK 21.1 21.4 Swedish Krona SEK 21.1 21.4 Swiss Franc CHF 233.57 235.32 Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.